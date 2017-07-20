Teenager pleads guilty after gas is sprayed into Slough home

A 17-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon for the discharge of noxious gas in Slough.

Officers were called to a house in Skydmore Path at 5.19pm on Sunday following reports that an unknown substance was sprayed into the property by a male.

Police confirmed the substance was not acid.

Eight people in the home felt nauseous and were taken to hospital by the South Central Ambulance Service as a precaution, but none of them suffered any serious injuries.

At Reading Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday), a 17-year-old from Slough pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious gas, contrary to the Firearms Act.

He has been remanded in custody to be sentenced at the same court on a date yet to be set.

The boy was arrested and charged with the offence on Tuesday.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Samuel French, said: “I would like to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident which has been quickly resolved by the police investigation, and that the substance was not acid.

“I hope our investigation and the defendant’s conviction serves as a message to anyone who is considering carrying a weapon that it’s not worth the risk and will be dealt with robustly.”