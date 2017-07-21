Mother tells of horror after gas is sprayed into family home

A mother from Britwell has told of her family’s horror as a chemical substance was sprayed into her house, causing eight people to be taken to hospital.

Carolyn Green was at her Skydmore Path home at about 5.20pm on Sunday when a 17-year-old boy sprayed noxious gas through the window.

The 36-year-old says her daughters Chelsea, 15, and Lily, 19, were outside the front of the house when the gas was sprayed, which seeped through the window.

Police have confirmed that the gas was not acid.

Carolyn was looking after her daughter’s 14-year-old friends and her next door neighbours’ 10-year-old daughter at the time.

Everyone in the house suffered from burning pains on their skin and eyes.

Three other children in Carolyn’s care felt sick and vomited.

Lily suffered from breathing difficulties and had to be given oxygen by emergency services.

Chelsea is pregnant but it is thought no harm was caused to her unborn child.

One of the family’s cats also started choking from the gas.

“I thought I was going to lose him,” said Carolyn.

“That day I could have lost my daughter, my unborn grandchild and the other children in this house could have been seriously hurt.”

Fire crews from Slough and Windsor fire stations were sent along with an officer with specialist knowledge of hazardous materials. They used gas monitoring equipment and a fan to ventilate the house.

Carolyn says everyone, including two neighbours who rushed to the scene, had to strip off and change into orange hazard suits to avoid further contamination.

They were all taken to hospital but no one has suffered from long-lasting injuries.

A teenager responsible was arrested by police on Tuesday. The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of reporting restrictions, pleaded guilty at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday to one count of possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious gas, contrary to the Firearms Act.

He has been remanded in custody to be sentenced at the same court on a date yet to be set.