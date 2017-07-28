Fri, 28
Slough man charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs

A 25-year-old man from Slough has been charged with one count of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.


Peter Simonetti, of Moorstown Court, was arrested after two warrants were executed on Tuesday, June 27.


He was charged on Monday and has been bailed.


He will appear at Slough Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 22.

