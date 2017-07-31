Murder investigation launched after stabbing victim dies in hospital

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was stabbed in Slough’s Salt Hill Park three weeks ago died in hospital today (Monday).

Between 1am and 2.30am on Monday, July 10, a group of men were sitting on a skate ramp in the park when they were approached by a separate group of three men.

Police said an ‘altercation’ took place and two of the men who had been sitting on the skate ramp were stabbed.

One of the victims, a 24-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuires and was taken to hospital by ambulance. He sadly died in the early hours of this morning.

The other man who was stabbed, also 24-years-old, ran across the park and was found by police officers close to the exit to Woodlands Avenue.

He was taken to hospital with injuries which were not life-threatening and released shortly afterwards.

A 34-year-old woman from Slough was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause GBH with intent on July 14. A 26-year-old man from Hammersmith, London, was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent on July 17. Both were released under investigation.

A 25-year-old man from Croydon, London, who was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent on July 15, was released with no further action.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood, from Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime unit, said: “We have launched a murder investigation after the victim, who was assaulted three weeks ago, sadly died.

“Detectives have been working to piece together the circumstances of what happened in Salt Hill Park in the early hours of Monday, July 10.

“There have been a number of arrests in connection with the investigation and our enquiries will be continuing. I would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area in the early hours.

“The area where the assaults happened is visible from outside the park and I would like to speak to anyone who saw any altercations taking place or anything unusual in the area of the park at around the time.

“Uniformed patrols have been taking place in the area of the park and anyone who has any information or any concerns can approach and speak to a police officer in the area or by calling our non-emergency number 101.

“Specialist family liaison officers are supporting the family of the man who has died at this difficult time.”

Police added a post-mortem examination and formal identification of the victim will take place ‘in due course’.

Anyone with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.