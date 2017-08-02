The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) Banqueting suite unveiled at former Slough Town home

A banqueting suite and function venue at Wexham Park, the former home of Slough Town FC, was officially opened last week.

VIPs at the opening of the Elite Banqueting Suite on Friday, July 21 included MP for Slough Tan Dhesi, the Mayor of Slough Cllr Ishrat Shah (Lab, Farnham), and members of Slough Borough Council.

4.) Police issue advice after thieves target cars in Windsor

Thames Valley Police has issued advice to tourists visiting Windsor after a spate of thefts from hire cars in the town.

Hired vehicles have been targeted in the Romney Lock, River Street, King Edward and Alexandra Gardens car parks.

3.) Slough man found guilty of posting terrorism related content online

A 21-year-old man from Slough was found guilty of a string of terror offences on Monday at the Old Bailey.

After a 15-day trial, Taha Hussain, formerly of Langtree Avenue, Slough, was found guilty of seven counts of disseminating terrorist publications.

2.) Murder investigation launched after stabbing victim dies in hospital

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was stabbed in Slough’s Salt Hill Park three weeks ago died in hospital on Monday.

Between 1am and 2.30am on Monday, July 10, a group of men were sitting on a skate ramp in the park when they were approached by a separate group of three men.

1.) Watch: Video footage which helped convict Slough man of terrorism offences

Police have released video footage used to help convict a 21-year-old man from Slough of terrorism offences.

Taha Hussain, formerly of Langtree Avenue, Slough, was found guilty of seven counts of disseminating terrorist publications following a 15-day trial at the Old Bailey on Monday.