Appeal launched to find missing 13-year-old girl

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing 13-year-old girl who may have travelled to the Slough area.

Avon and Somerset police said Olivia Joel from Almondsbury was last seen on Sunday evening.

She is described as black, about 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build, with black afro hair and brown eyes.

Police believe she may be heading towards Slough.

If you see Olivia, or know where she is, please call 999, using the reference number 5217174517.