UPDATE: Car fire closes M25 clockwise near Slough

The M25 clockwise is currently blocked with a ‘heavy build up of traffic’ between junctions 15 and 16 after emergency services were called to reports of a small vehicle on fire.

A Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crew from Slough was called to the incident at 1.19pm along with crews from other fire services, specialist officers and the Highways Agency.

The vehicle is on the hard shoulder.

#M25 clockwise J15 - J16 is blocked due to a car fire. @RBFRSofficial Fire crews are on scene dealing. pic.twitter.com/Yg3xLWNnfh — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) August 2, 2017

Update 2.38pm: Highways England has said all lanes of the M25 have now reopened and delays are starting to ease.