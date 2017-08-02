Salt Hill Park stabbing victim formally identified by police

A 24-year-old man who died in hospital three weeks after being stabbed in Salt Hill Park has been formally identified today as Ismail Mohamed from Slough.

Police have said a team of detectives is continuing to investigate the circumstances and is appealing for witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to come forward.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw or has knowledge of a yellow Honda Jazz with the registration HN05 JDZ, or a black or dark blue Mercedes C230 with the registration HG53 UCE.

Both vehicles were in Slough on the evening of Sunday, July 9, and into the early hours of Monday, July 10 – when the double stabbing took place.

Police would also like to speak to anyone who was in or close to Salt Hill Park, particularly near the skate ramps and the junction of the A4 Bath Road and Stoke Poges Lane, between 1am and 3am on Monday, July 10.