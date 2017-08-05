Elderly women targeted during distraction burglaries in Slough and South Bucks

Elderly women in Slough have been targeted by a series of distraction burglaries.

The thieves struck homes in Northborough Road, Slough, and Goose Green in Farnham Royal between 2pm and 4pm on Thursday, July 27.

They also burgled a house in Wycombe End, Beaconsfield, and one in Denham Garden Village.

In two of the burglaries, the victims answered the door to a woman asking for a pen and paper to leave a note for a neighbour.

On both occasions the woman then entered the victim’s home and distracted them while an accomplice stole valuables.

In the other two incidents, a woman came to the door of the homeowners and suggested she knew the victims before entering uninvited.

Police say the offender left shortly after but it is believed an accomplice stole goods from the homes.

Handbags, cash, bankcards and jewellery were taken during the burglaries.

The offender is described as a white woman, 5ft 4 ins tall and of medium build.

She was wearing glasses, had short brown hair and was also wearing a light-coloured jacket and trousers.

No violence was used and none of the victims were injured.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Stuart Cook of the Investigation Hub based at Amersham police station, said: “We are appealing for anyone with information about these distraction burglaries which we believe may have been carried out by the same offenders.

“We would advise also that people remain vigilant and keep an eye on their elderly neighbours and relatives to make sure they are not being targeted by distraction burglars and report anything suspicious.

“We would also advise people not to let anyone into their home unless they are sure they are who they say they are.”

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.