Slough lottery raffle winner comes forward to claim £1m prize

The search for a ticket holder in Slough who won £1million on The National Lottery has been called off after the winner came forward to claim their prize.

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited previously issued an appeal to find the owner of a Lotto Millionaire Raffle ticket after the riches were unclaimed following a draw in May.

The £1m prize has now been snapped up and Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “We’re delighted that the winner of this amazing prize has now come forward and we hope that they will enjoy their win.

“It would have been awful if the ticket-holder had missed out on this substantial and life-changing amount of money.

“We would like to remind all National Lottery players to check their tickets every time they play.”