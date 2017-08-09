The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) Concerns over parked cars blocking emergency access to retirement home

Elderly residents fear emergency services will not be able to access their retirement home due to dozens of cars that are being parked in a private road.

Every day cars are being left on double yellow lines and even mounted on a roundabout on a road running alongside Connaught Court in Alma Road, Windsor.

4.) Slough to be among top urban areas to feel negative impact of Brexit, study says

New research suggests that Slough will be among the top five UK urban areas to be negatively impacted by Brexit.

A report by the London School of Economics Centre for Economic Performance and think tank Centre for Cities says the South-east of England and urban areas will be hit the hardest.

3.) Slough lottery raffle winner comes forward to claim £1m prize

The search for a ticket holder in Slough who won £1million on The National Lottery has been called off after the winner came forward to claim their prize.

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited previously issued an appeal to find the owner of a Lotto Millionaire Raffle ticket after the riches were unclaimed following a draw in May.

2.) Council installs new bus shelter outside station

Commuters will be protected from the elements by a new bus shelter outside Slough Bus Station, which was visited by councillors on Friday, July 28.

Following concerns from cold and wet bus users, Slough Borough Council made the installation of a shelter a top priority.

1.) Woman hospitalised following attack at Legoland

A woman suffered head injuries during an attack at Legoland on Friday.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw the assault, which took place at about 4.30pm in the Heartlake Mall at the resort.