Wed, 09
14 °C
Thu, 10
19 °C
Fri, 11
17 °C
SECTION INDEX

Missing 13-year-old girl found safe and well

Missing 13-year-old girl found safe and well

Police have confirmed a missing 13-year-old girl has been located safe and well. 

Olivia Joel from Almondsbury went missing on Sunday, July 30, and police believed she may have travelled to the Slough area. 

Avon and Somerset Police could not confirm when Olivia was found, but thanked the media and public for their help during the appeal. 

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved