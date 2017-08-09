Missing 13-year-old girl found safe and well

01:34PM, Wednesday 09 August 2017
Police have confirmed a missing 13-year-old girl has been located safe and well.
Olivia Joel from Almondsbury went missing on Sunday, July 30, and police believed she may have travelled to the Slough area.
Avon and Somerset Police could not confirm when Olivia was found, but thanked the media and public for their help during the appeal.
