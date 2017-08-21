Jail for man who robbed teenager in Slough High Street

A 22-year-old who threatened to stab a teenager if he did not hand over his belt and jacket has been jailed for two years.

Mohamed Ahmed, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court today (Monday) to robbery and was sentenced at the same hearing.

He was charged on July 23 for the offence which took place on Slough High Street on July 11 at about 11.30pm.

Ahmed approached a 16-year-old boy waiting at a bus stop and asked for change. When the boy said he did not have any, Ahmed started to search the victim and took his mobile phone.

He then threatened to stab him if he did not give him his belt and jacket too.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Samuel French, said: “This was obviously a terrifying incident for the 16-year-old victim and I hope that with Ahmed behind bars, the victim can now begin to put this incident behind him.

“Thames Valley Police takes crimes of this nature very seriously and I encourage members of the public to be vigilant and report incidents like this to us, as we will deal with them robustly.”