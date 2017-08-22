Tue, 22
23 °C
Wed, 23
21 °C
Thu, 24
20 °C
SECTION INDEX

Firefighters tackle blaze at Slough guest house

Firefighters tackle blaze at Slough guest house

Firefighters from Slough were called to a fire at a guest house in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

Two crews were sent to the AJ Lodge Guest House in Oatlands Drive, Slough, at 12.20am to reports of a fire affecting a door canopy.

The flames were extinguished using one hose reel.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved