Firefighters tackle blaze at Slough guest house

10:14AM, Tuesday 22 August 2017
Firefighters from Slough were called to a fire at a guest house in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).
Two crews were sent to the AJ Lodge Guest House in Oatlands Drive, Slough, at 12.20am to reports of a fire affecting a door canopy.
The flames were extinguished using one hose reel.
