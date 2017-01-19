Thu, 19
Firefighters called after car comes off road in Stoke Poges

Grace Witherden

Slough firefighters were called after a failing car came of the road near Stoke Poges Golf Club in Park Road last night.

The silver Alfa Romeo had broken down and leaked a lot of fuel.

Officers were called to the incident at about 8.30pm and helped clean up the road.

The male driver was checked over by the ambulance, and had no serious injuries.

The fire crew spent half an hour at the scene.

