Rail delays towards Reading due to urgent track repairs

Rail passengers heading to Reading from Slough are facing delays due to urgent track repairs.

Network Rail engineers are on-site trying to fix a defect near Slough, meaning some services are running non-stop between Slough and Reading and are not calling at Burnham or Taplow.

Services running through Slough and Maidenhead may been delayed by up to 20 minutes.

Disruption is expected until 2pm.

