All lanes have reopened westbound between junctions 6 and 8/9 of the M4 following a collision this morning.

The Thames Valley Police Roads Policing Twitter account said at 11.22am that two vehicles had collided in the area and the carriageway was briefly closed.

The Highways England account said the closure was due to a 'heavy vehicle fire' and police were working to release trapped traffic.

All lanes reopened shortly before 1pm.