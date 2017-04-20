Thu, 20
M4 carriageway to close overnight for 10 nights for resurfacing works

An M4 carriageway will be closed overnight from junctions 8/9 to 10 for resurfacing near Shurlock Row later this month.

Work to the westbound carriageway is set to take place on Thursday, April 27 and is expected to take 10 nights to complete (Monday to Friday only).

The M4 carriageway from junctions 8/9 to 10 will be fully closed overnight from 10pm-6am and a diversion will be in place via the A404 (M), A4 and A329 (M).

Visit www.highwaysengland.gov.uk for traffic information.

