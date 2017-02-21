Woman racially abused during ‘unprovoked incident’ in Wexham

Police are hunting for a man who racially abused a woman outside a betting shop in Wexham.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the racially aggravated public order offence which took place at 10.50am on Saturday morning outside Betfred in Grasmere Parade, off Wexham Road.

The victim, a 21-year-old woman, was sitting in her vehicle when a man approached her car and began swearing and racially abusing her.

The offender was described as a black man with braided hair down to his shoulders, in his late 40s, about 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build. He was wearing baggy jeans.

Investigating officer, PC Joshua Webber, based at Slough police station, said: “This was an unprovoked incident which was upsetting for the victim.

“I believe that there were several people in the area at the time who may have witnessed this incident, and I would therefore like to speak to them in order to get further details about what happened.

“If you saw anything, or if you have any information which you think could help our investigation, please contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.