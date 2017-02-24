What's on: 11 things to do this weekend (February 24-26)

FRIDAY:

COOKHAM: Schools in Africa and Berkshire will benefit from a charity concert today (Friday).

The Echoes of Swing Big Band will be playing at Cookham Rise Methodist Church, in Lower Road, from 8pm.

Proceeds will be donated to Cookham Rise Primary School, in the High Road, and the Brainstorm School in Uganda.

Tickets cost £10 per person or £7.50 for concessions. Contact Kathy Rickman on 01628 522797 or kathryn.rickman@ talktalk.net for tickets and more details.

WARGRAVE: Spirited sopranos and aspiring altos are all being sought for a new choir.

The Wargrave Community Choir is due to be officially unveiled today (Friday) at Woodclyffe Hall, in Wargrave High Street, from 7pm.

There will be the chance to meet the choirmaster and other members. Weekly rehearsals will be held on Thursday evenings from 8-9pm at Robert Piggott Infant School, Wargrave.

WINDSOR: To get people excited for the Royal Windsor Rose and Horticultural Society Summer Show, today (Friday) there is a chance to hear talks from four experts at a launch show at Gardeners Hall in St Leonards Road.

They are Dennis van Wonderen from the British Floristry Association, Heather Shelley from Eton Fudge Shop, BBC broadcaster Bill Buckley and John Anderson, keeper of the Queen’s gardens for the Crown Estate.

There will also be a Windsor and Eton Brewery tasting.

Tickets, available on the door from 6.30pm, cost £8 for non-members.

SATURDAY:

CIPPENHAM: In preparation for World Book Day on March 2, Cippenham Library is hosting a book character mask making session.

The event at the Elmshott Lane library will be held tomorrow (Saturday) from 10.30am to 11am.

For more information contact 01628 661745.

HURST: A barn dance and feast will take place this month at the Hurst Village Hall in School Road.

The Hurst Morris People’s (Hump) annual event will allow people to enjoy music, food and refreshments, as well as have a go at showing off their moves between 7.30-11.30pm on Saturday.

The get-together is the latest hosted by the Morris dancing group as it gears up to a maypole celebration on Sunday, April 30.

Email s.berrisford@yahoo.co.uk for ticket details.

Visit www.hump.org.uk for more information.

LANGLEY: Children’s author Rachel Lloyd will be reading her book Conner the Conker at Langley Library tomorrow (Saturday)

The session, running from 11am-12pm at the Trelawney Avenue library will also include music and yoga for youngsters to take part in.

Contact 01753 542153 for more information.

MAIDENHEAD: A fine art and antiques auction will be held at Dawson’s Auctioneers on Saturday.

The auction on Saturday will begin at 10am at the auction house in Kings Grove, off Grenfell Road.

This is the second auction to be held at Dawson’s, which opened in Maidenhead last year.

Visit www.dawsonsauctions.co.uk to view the catalogue.

WINDSOR: Rowers will bring their skills to a shopping centre in a fundraising attempt tomorrow (Saturday).

The Windsor Boys’ School Boat Club will entertain shoppers at Windsor Royal Shopping with a range of races and an attempt to break the 100k world record for junior oarsmen.

The Ergothon will see 100 boys from the school in Maidenhead Road set up by the station with four rowing machines.

The young rowers will raise money for new equipment as well as for the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice in White Waltham, Maidenhead.

WINDSOR: Tradition: Harmony and Colour, an exhibition by Mahrukh Bashir and Lucy Temple, will be held at Cumberland Lodge in Windsor Great Park. Both artists are alumni of The Prince’s School of Traditional Arts in London.

The free exhibition will be open from 10am-noon tomorrow (Saturday) and features artwork inspired by the traditional techniques and patterns of Islamic art.

Private viewings and further information can be requested from Emma Albery at ealbery@ cumberlandlodge.ac.uk or on 01784 497790.

WINDSOR: An exhibition exploring Berkshire’s impact on the UK clubbing scene is launching in Windsor tomorrow (Saturday).

The Berkshire Blag aims to showcase the individuals who contributed to the dance music revolution from the DJs behind the decks to the clubbers on the dancefloor.

DJs from popular clubbing nights in Windsor including The Full Monty will be appearing at the exhibition.

The exhibition is taking place at The Firestation Centre for Arts & Culture, in St Leonards Road, and runs from 5pm to midnight. Entry is free.

SUNDAY:

OLD WINDSOR: Older people get a chance to socialise and enjoy a two course lunch on Sunday.

The lunch will be held at the Old Windsor Day Centre in Straight Road.

It is hosted once a month by Age Concern as a weekend service to those who feel lonely and isolated, do not have access to a hot meal or simply do not want to cook.

The centre will be open from 11am-2pm and the traditional roast dinner and dessert costs £7 per person. For more information call Emma Hill on 01753 854117.