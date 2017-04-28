What's on: 14 things to do this Bank Holiday weekend (April 28-May1)

FRIDAY:

BURNHAM: Today (Friday) will see the return of Souled Out at Burnham Park Hall.

The popular soul night returns for its sixth event with soul DJs Ian Harrison and Mark Syers, playing the northern soul, rare groove, jazz, funk, ska, reggae and rocksteady. The event runs from 8pm until midnight.

SUNNINGDALE: A lunch and meet is taking place in Sunningdale today (Friday) at noon.

A light lunch, tea and coffee will be served at The Hope Centre at Sunningdale Baptist Church.

Lifts will be provided for those without transport.

Call 01344 624596 for details.

WINDSOR: A charity shop in Windsor is celebrating its sixth birthday today (Friday).

Helen & Douglas House, in Peascod Street, will be holding a party from 10.30am to 4pm to mark the occasion.

One of the shop’s volunteers has been lined up to show off their psychic skills.

Call 01753 860248 for details.

SATURDAY:

BISHAM: A guided tour of the village’s historic church and churchyard takes place on Saturday.

Organised by The Marlow Society, the walk is led by John Harper and takes in the beautiful Thames-side setting, spectacular monuments to the Hoby family, which had connections to the area, and the heraldic window of All Saints Church, Bisham.

The event starts at 2pm and costs £2.50 per person, which will go to church funds.

Booking is essential. Call 01628 624677.

DEDWORTH: A bench honouring the life of former Chelsea footballer Peter Osgood will be unveiled at a park.

The striker, who made 279 appearances for the West London club, grew up in Kentons Avenue but died in 2006 aged 59.

Dedworth’s Osgood Park was subsequently named after him and the Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr Sayonara Luxton, will reveal a commemorative bench there at 11am tomorrow (Saturday).

LANGLEY: Traditional Celtic Ceilidh dancing will be performed at Langley Free Church tomorrow (Saturday).

Dancers are invited to put on their best kilts and meet at the Trelawney Avenue church at 7pm. Free food will be available throughout the free event.

A collection bucket will go around on the night to raise money for the church.

Contact Paul Noyce on 07831 428013 for more information.

MAIDENHEAD: Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA) will be running ‘have-a-go’ sessions inside the Nicholsons Centre and in the High Street on Saturday.

Sessions will include trying the climbing wall, creating botanical jewellery and checking out the impressive kit car by the Motor Vehicle Department.

There will be tractors outside in the Maidenhead High Street, information stands, reptiles and creepy crawlies and a team of specialists offering free advice and guidance to young people in the Elevate Hub.

The event is being supported by Enjoy Maidenhead.

There will also be an open evening at the college campus in Burchetts Green on Wednesday.

MAIDENHEAD: Braywick Heath Nurseries will host a spring fair and family fun day at its site in Braywick Road on Saturday.

The event will take place between 10am-4pm and will include a plant sale, a petting zoo, face painting and games and light refreshments/

SLOUGH: A unique opportunity to raise money for the charity of your choice is being offered by the Rotary Club of Slough.

On Saturday, it hosts this year’s Slough Together Walk.

It’s a ready-made sponsored walk so all you have to do is get sponsored and complete the walk to raise cash for your chosen cause.

Starting at the Scout Hut in Upton Court Park from 9am to 1pm, the route is a lovely five-mile stroll across the park, through Eton, along the Thames and the Jubilee River and back to Upton Park.

Last year walkers raised more than £25,000 for charities large and small in just a few hours.

The Rotary club is offering to boost the amounts raised by the two groups with the most walkers and the two people raising the most sponsorship money.

Online registration before the event is £5 per adult at www.sloughrotary.org.uk/walk/ or you can register on the day for £10.

Accompanied children aged under 14 can enter for free. Entry entitles walkers to a free bottle of water and other goodies donated by the event’s sponsors while stocks last.

SUNDAY:

ASCOT: Prepare for Wimbledon by picking up a racquet and taking part in an open day at the Royal Ascot Tennis Club.

The event is running at the club in Ascot Wood, Station Hill, on Sunday and runs from 10am to noon.

It is open to all abilities and anyone who signs up on the day will get a free LTA membership worth £25.

Visit www.royalascottennis.com for details.

ASCOT: Shop for a bargain at a car boot sale taking place at Car Park 3, Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot High Street, on Sunday.

Sellers can set up from 6am.

COOKHAM DEAN: Music will meet charity as part of the Fight for George campaign, which will feature Goodie Tim Brooke-Taylor and his comedy.

St John the Baptist Church, in Church Road, is set to host a Charity Concertini with all proceeds going to the group, which supports charities that help families affected by illness.

The campaign is named for George Ferriman, a boy who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia and went into remission last year.

A group called Quintessential Winds will also feature.

Free parking will be available at the church, and refreshments will be served. It will take place on Sunday at 2pm. Email info@concertini.co.uk for more details.

MAIDENHEAD: A team of celebrities and ex-Arsenal FC players will line up against a charity team to raise money for an organisation that provides support to people and families living with autism.

For the second year running the Arsenal team will take on the Stand Out For Autism (SOFA) team, as SOFA looks to win back the David Pearcy Memorial Cup on Sunday.

On the SOFA team are Maidenhead United FC chairman Peter Griffin, the Advertiser’s own sports reporter Dan Darlington, players from both Slough Town FC and Burnham FC, plus Mark Camp-Overy from the Magnet Leisure Centre and Autism’s Got Talent finalist Luke Sydall.

The Arsenal team players have not yet been confirmed.

A raffle will be run with a number of prizes including gold club tickets to the Emirates Stadium for an Arsenal FC match, a signed Arsenal FC team photograph, a signed Arsenal FC legends photograph, a signed photograph of David Bowie, a Magnet Leisure Centre package, meal vouchers and more.

After the game the Tottenham Hotspur versus Arsenal match will also be showing in the bar from 4.30pm.

Gates open at York Road at 11am and kick off is at 1pm. Tickets are £5 and children under 12 are free, tickets can be bought on the day and at standoutforautism.eventbrite.co.uk.

There are also mascot spaces available for £10 each, email standoutforautism@outlook.com

MONDAY:

WOODLANDS PARK: May Day Mayhem will return to the Phipps Close play area on Monday.

The free event will take place from 2-5pm and will feature various games and activities with an international theme.

They include Egyptian pyramid building, Mexican jumping bean making and racing and a chopsticks game.

There will also be crafts, a climbing wall, maypole dancing, bouncy castle, a barbecue and refreshments.