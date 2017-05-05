What's on: 11 things to do this weekend (May 5-7)

FRIDAY:

MARLOW and HAMBLEDEN: Death, violence and a fish supper will be served up in the latest production by the Marlow Players.

Murder in an Ice Cold Manner is due to be staged at Hambleden Village Hall today at 8pm.

When self-made millionaire Sir Brian Burrows is found dead, the question quickly moves from who wanted to kill him, to who didn't.

As well as the play and food, tickets also include entry into a murder-themed quiz.

See www.marlowplayers.org.uk to book tickets.

SLOUGH: More than 50 dancing, singing and instrument playing year five pupils will march along the High Street today (Friday).

The performance by children from 10 primary schools has been organised by Slough Music Service with 4 Motion Dance Company and musical co- ordinator Neil Valentine.

The young musicians will start from Wilko at 4pm and march to the other end of the pedestrianised High Street.

SATURDAY:

IVER: The very first spring fair of the Iver Heath Residents Association takes place tomorrow (Saturday).

The event, which will be held from 2pm to 5pm at the village hall in Iver High Street, will feature a wide range of stalls selling food, jewelry, gifts, novelty cakes and more.

Entertainment will also be put on by a choir and drumming band from Iver Heath Junior School and the Iver Heath Drama Club.

Money raised at the event will go to various causes in the surrounding area.

SLOUGH: An exhibition on the history of Sikh soldiers, from the fields of Flanders to the oil fields of Mesopotamia, will be launched at The Curve tomorrow (Saturday).

Sikh Soldiers – A Shared History is a community heritage project sponsored by the Legacy of Valour Society, Berkshire.

The lottery funded project's public launch at the William Street library and cultural centre will be tomorrow between 4pm and 6pm.

The exhibition will run until Tuesday, May 23.

SUNNINGDALE: Taster sessions in lawn green bowls will be on offer in Sunningdale.

Sunningdale Bowling Club, in Whitmore Lane, is holding an open day tomorrow (Saturday) from 11am to 4pm.

Members will be on hand to answer questions and provide tuition. Those who sign up on the day will also get a reduced rate.

Visit www.sunningdalebowling.co.uk or email membership@sunningdalebowling for further details.

WINDSOR: More than 1,000 Jaguar cars will descend on the town for a one-off festival tomorrow (Saturday).

The Royal Windsor Jaguar Festival will see 250 cars make their way through the town, starting at The Long Walk.

From 11am, the cars will drive down Park Street and the High Street past the Guildhall and into the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle before going on display at Frogmore Cricket Club.

Entrance to see the display costs £10 for a family of two adults and up to three children.

A further 800 cars will be on display for free on The Long Walk with food stalls and bands.

They will be on show from about 1-4pm. The event will raise money for the Prince Philip Trust Fund.

Trust secretary Chris Aitken said: “This will be the biggest collection anywhere of vintage Jaguars.

“It will be a great day out I think there will be crowds in central Windsor to watch the procession.”

WINDSOR: Petrolheads can design their own car badge at a Wonderful Wheels event.

The Windsor and Royal Borough Museum, at Windsor Guildhall, will be running a host of car-themed activities tomorrow (Saturday). Entry is free but donations are welcome.

Call 01628 685686 for details.

SUNDAY:

ASCOT: Trains will be running at the miniature railway at the Ascot Locomotive Society on Sunday.

The society meets alongside Car Park 10, at Ascot Racecourse.

The event is from 2-4.30pm. Entry costs £3 per person.

HARE HATCH: A leading cacti specialist is visiting Hare Hatch Sheeplands on Sunday as part of a Cactus Show being held at the garden centre.

Daniel Jackson from Ottershaw Cacti first took an interest in the plants after his mother gave him one as a gift when he was 11 years old.

Over the past 20 years Daniel has built up one of the UK’s largest selection of cacti and won several major awards.

The show opens at 11am and closes at 4pm.

TWYFORD: A popular TV talent show will be stopping off in the village as it tours the UK as its talent search gets underway for the next series.

The Voice will be at The Golden Cross pub in Waltham Road on Sunday from 8pm. The competition is open to solos, duos and all musical styles. Entrants need to be aged 16 and over on or before October 1, 2017.

For more info visit itv.com/thevoice

UPTON: Slough’s oldest building will celebrate hundreds of years of history with a special event this weekend.

St Laurence’s Church, in Upton Road, will host a 900th anniversary celebration for Merton Priory.

The canons of Merton Priory, in south-west London, cared for and extended St Laurence’s Church in the mid-1100s.

On Sunday at 2pm, the church will host a film screening and short presentation on the history of Merton Priory followed by a service.