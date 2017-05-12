What's on: 13 things to do this weekend (May 12-14)

FRIDAY:

BURNHAM: Dominic Grieve, the Conservative parliamentary candidate for Beaconsfield, will open an exhibition to help raise funds to set up a medical centre in Syria today (Friday).

The launch of Arts for Peace in Syria: Reflections and Visions will take place in St Peter's Church, in Church Street.

The exhibition will mark a series of events running over the weekend including a classical music performance on Saturday at 7.30pm, and afternoon tea on the Sunday from 2.30-5pm.

All money raised will go to MASS (Medical Aid and Support for Syria). Email stpetersburnham.org for more details.

STOKE POGES: A double bill of plays written by literature group Slough Writers and produced by Stoke Poges Players will be performed this weekend.

The show will include Terry Adlam's Zoo, which has been performed in Australia, America and Europe and Whistleblower, a political drama by Michael Pearcy.

Performances will be held at the Stoke Poges Village Centre in Rogers Lane tonight (Friday, May 12) at 7.30pm and tomorrow (Saturday) at 7.30pm.

Adult tickets are £8 with £6 concessions available.

Visit stokepogesplayers.wixsite.com/home/tickets for more information and to book tickets.

SATURDAY:

BRAY: See how water is stored and distributed to thousands of people at the Bray Keleher Water Treatment Works.

South East Water is holding free tours of the centre in Monkey Island Lane on Saturday.

Free tickets are on a first come first served basis. Call 01732 375410 for details.

BRITWELL: A new dog show and community fair designed to promote responsible dog ownership will be held in Britwell tomorrow (Saturday).

The fair at Britwell Parish Hall, in Long Furlong Drive, is the first public event of community group Slough DogsBody.

The group was started in November by frustrated dog owners who think dog fouling and badly trained dogs is an ongoing problem in Britwell.

Saturday's event, running from noon to 5pm, will include a dog show, a hearing dog display, a dog micro-chipping stall, a BBQ, a tombola, fairground games, an ice cream stall and more.

Dog show prizes will include waggiest tail and dog that looks most like its owner.

Visit www.facebook.com/SloughDogsBody for more information.

COOKHAM: Would-be sailors can take in a boating open day this weekend.

The Cookham Reach Sailing Club has invited families to visit the group’s Berries Road facility, which includes a chance to have a free sail on the Thames.

The club hopes to use the day to promote its dinghy sailing and racing facilities and social activities.

New this year is the club’s fleet of Optimist dinghies, which it considers to be ideal for children who want to learn how to sail.

Juniors who want to begin boating will be enrolled into the Cookham Reach Optimist Kids section.

Parents with their would-be Ellen MacArthurs and Ben Ainslies, and anyone interested in learning about the club, can visit on Saturday.

It will take place between 12pm-4pm.

Visit www.cookhamreachsc.org for more information on the club and its activities.

COX GREEN: Dancing, mini-train rides and rock-and-roll will be among the highlights at Cox Green Village Fayre.

The annual free event is due to start at Brill Green, in Cox Green Lane, at noon on Saturday.

MAIDENHEAD: A charity clothes swap event will be held to support Reuben’s Fight.

Shoppers are invited to bring five items, including shoes and bags, which can be swapped at the event to Desborough College, in Shoppenhangers Road, on Saturday from 9.30am-noon.

Entry costs £5 per person and there will also be a raffle and refreshments.

MAIDENHEAD: The promotion party for Maidenhead United will see the celebrating squad parade their new silverware through the town from an open top bus.

Hundreds of fans are expected on the streets on Saturday to salute the side following their title-winning campaign.

The team are due to leave their York Road base at 2.30pm and head to Maidenhead Town Hall, in St Ives Road, where they will be officially presented with the National League South trophy at about 2.45pm.

At 3.30pm they are due back on the bus, which will do a circuit of Maidenhead before heading out to make an appearance at the Cox Green May Fayre.

MAIDENHEAD: Crafters are invited to put themselves forward to put their creations on sale at the Craft Coop for free.

The community shop in the Nicholsons Centre is holding an open call from 11am-1pm on Saturday.

A panel from the Craft Coop will be on hand to offer tips and advice, with one person being selected to sell in the shop for free for one month.

Email info@craftcoop.co.uk

MAIDENHEAD: A new wildlife charity will launch in the town centre on Saturday. (may13)

Wild Maidenhead was set up to help look after wildlife in the area.

It will set up in the High Street and Nicholsons Centre to promote its work and spread awareness of its message.

The event will feature owls, interactive tables and activities for children and will run from 10am-4pm.

From 11am-1pm, a videographer will be there to record people saying what they have learned about local wildlife.

Fiona Hewer, 50, from Cookham is one of about 12 founding members, she said: “Common species in our area, like hedgehogs, are in decline.

“We want to understand more about this and take action.”

To find out more about the charity visit, www.wildmaidenhead.org.uk.

OLD WINDSOR: Flowering plants will be on sale at a church in Old Windsor.

St Luke’s Church, in St Luke’s Road, is hosting the event tomorrow (Saturday).

Visitors should arrive for a 2pm start with the sale set to end at 4pm.

Books, cakes and refreshments will also be on offer. Entry is free.

SUNNINGDALE: A jumble sale is being held by the 1st Sunningdale Scouts tomorrow (Saturday).

Good quality donations should be dropped off at the Scout Hut in Sandy Lane from 10am to noon on the day.

Doors open at 2pm.

SUNDAY:

COOKHAM: A ‘Jazz Eucharist’ will be followed by a special service at Holy Trinity Church, in Church Gate, on Sunday.

The All Things Bright and Beautiful service will celebrate the Cookham Festival’s flower display, which the church is hosting from Saturday to Monday.

It will take place from 6.30pm, with the Eucharist going ahead at 11am.

Visit www.holytrinitycookham.org.uk for more.