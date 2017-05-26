What's on: 10 things to do this bank holiday weekend (May 26-29)

FRIDAY:

BURNHAM: Burnham Health Promotion Trust will be holding a black tie dinner and dance at Burnham Park Hall today (Friday).

Their will be live music from 'It's a Swing Thing' and 'The Garfunkles' with all of the proceeds going towards BHPT's weekly tea dance and other regular exercise activities.

Email Lisa on lisa@bhsbt.org.uk for more information.

MAIDENHEAD: Members of the public will be offered advice on the use of defibrillators in the event of a heart attack this weekend.

The Maidenhead Community First Responders, who provide support to the full-time emergency services, will be showing the public how the life-saving devices, accessible to the public, should be used.

The first responders will be outside Co-op stores in Maidenhead, three of which are supporting them throughout the summer and autumn. They will be at the Bridge Road shop tomorrow (Friday), in Shifford Crescent on Saturday and in Cox Green Lane on Sunday.

Each session will take place between 10am-4pm.

SATURDAY:

ASCOT: Wildlife in Ascot will be carrying out a survey of Whitmore Bog tomorrow (Saturday).

Volunteers should meet at the Englemere Pond Car Park, in Swinley Road, at 10am for a two-hour stint of nature hunting.

As many people as possible are needed to wander round and record what they find.

Visit www.wildlifeinascot.org for details.

BURNHAM: The Rotary Club of Burnham Beeches is holding its annual Donkey Derby tomorrow (Saturday) in Burnham Park.

This year’s fair at the Windsor Lane site is the derby’s 26th anniversary.

The free entry event, starting at noon, will include donkey rides, a park train, Traylen’s Funfair, duck herding and much more.

WINDSOR: A community fun day will give residents a chance to meet charities and organisations in the Royal Borough.

Thames Valley Police, the Windsor Street Angels and Windsor Homeless Project will be at the event which is taking place at Bachelors Acre on Saturday.

Entry is free and the fun day will run from 10am to 4pm.

SUNDAY:

BRAY: Weekly afternoon teas will raise money for St Michael’s Church.

Starting on Sunday summer teas will be on offer at the church from 3-5pm, with all proceeds going towards the running costs of the church.

Teas will not be available on June 11 and July 30.

MAIDENHEAD: A mind and body wellness event will be taking place on Sunday.

The Art of Wellness Fair will feature lifestyle demonstrations and talks from healthcare professionals. There will also be information on health and nutrition.

The event will take place in the Nicholsons Centre from 11-5pm.

Email Deepika Malhotra on dmalhot1@yahoo.co.uk for more information.

PINKNEYS GREEN: An open gardens fundraiser will take place on Sunday.

The scheme invites residents to open up their gardens to the public for one day. All money raised goes to the National Garden Scheme, which passes it on to charities including Marie Curie and Macmillan.

Sarah Pajwani, from Darlings Lane in Pinkneys Green, will be opening her garden for the second year running and last year she managed to raise £2,500.

Her garden in St Timothee, Darlings Lane, Pinkneys Green, will be open from 11-4pm and costs £4 to visit.

MONDAY:

COOKHAM DEAN: A memorial day for the former president of the Cookham Dean Cricket Club will be held on Bank Holiday Monday.

Tony Austin, a member of the club for 30 years, passed away aged 68 in December after a short illness.

He will now be recognised by having the club’s scoreboard named after him in a ceremony at the club’s ground, Ricketts Field, in Whyteladyes Lane.

Starting from 1pm, the naming ceremony will be followed by a game of T20 cricket, with teams made up of people who knew Mr Austin. It will be followed by a barbecue.

MAIDENHEAD: A sports club is looking for new members.

If you fancy having a game of bowls, Maidenhead Thicket Bowling Club s holding an open day on bank holiday monday at the club in Bath Road.

The event will run from 11-4pm and there will be free tutition and equipment supplied.

The season runs from April until September and league matches are held serveral times a week.

Visit www.maidenheadthicketbowls.org for more information.