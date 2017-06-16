What's on: 16 things to do this weekend (June 16-18)

FRIDAY:

HURST: Today (Friday) will see a free screening of the Dolphin School’s Edinburgh Fringe performance, Tales from the Tent.

The show was written and directed by Judy Seall, head of drama at the school in Waltham Road, and is an hour-long show, examining the experiences of refugees, and the importance of story-telling when you have left everything behind.

The show was performed by a cast of 20 current and ex-Dolphin children aged seven to 18.

Please email headspa@dolphinschool. com to confirm your attendance.

MAIDENHEAD: A central point of information about the town centre regeneration and important developments in the area reopens today (Friday).

Friends of Maidenhead, based in the old Waterstones unit next to Starbucks in the Nicholsons Centre, returns for five weeks as a base for organisations to tell the public what they are doing in the town.

Organised under the umbrella of Rotary in Maidenhead, the unit is run by volunteers and will be home to a model of the town centre showing key development sites plus displays of the council’s Joint Venture projects, and plans for the Landing development and Nicholsons car park. There will also be information about Crossrail, the Waterways restoration and ideas from the new owners of the shopping centre, Ellandi.

Last year the shop was open for eight weeks and attracted 3,000 visitors.

Spokesman Ted Valentine said: “We have plenty of new information to give the latest updates on regeneration developments that will be of real interest to local people and businesses.”

The shop will be open three days a week – Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am-2pm.

WINDSOR: The Windsor & Royal Borough Museum is holding a Beer and Wine in Berkshire evening.

Visitors are invited to come along to sample and buy beers, ciders, wines and food which have been produced by companies including the Windsor and Eton Brewery and Salt Hill Cider.

Guests can also take a look around the museum and see displays of special artefacts relating to brewing and bottling in the Royal Borough.

The event is open to people aged 18 and over and is taking place at the museum in Windsor Guildhall from 7-9pm tonight (Friday).

Call 01628 685686 for details.

WINDSOR: Giant fudge baguettes will be made today (Friday) to raise money for charity.

Staff at the Fudge Kitchen, in Thames Street, will be competing against six branches to make as much of the chewy treat as possible in one day.

The challenge is raising money for The Lily Foundation for research into mitochondrial disease.

SATURDAY:

CIPPENHAM: A warm-up event ahead of the Cippenham Carnival on July 1 is being held by Owen White Solicitors.

The informal church social at St Andrew’s Shared Church will include a BBQ, glitter tattoos and a flower arranger.

Slough Children’s Services Trust will be attending along with the NHS who will be providing health checks.

There will also be a cake stall in aid of Alzheimers Cup Cake Day.

The event, which takes place from 3.30pm-6.30pm, coincides with The Great Get Together in memory of the murdered MP Jo Cox.

COOKHAM: Ferret racing and a dog show are expected to be highlights when the Cookham Village Fair returns.

The family-friendly event is due to be held at Cookham Moor, near the Pound, on Saturday.

Organised by the Pearce Drive-based 1st Cookham Scout Group, a barbecue, beer tent and bouncy castle are also expected to draw crowds, as well as the usual array of stalls and games.

Last year's fair attracted about 1,000 visitors.

COX GREEN: An afternoon tea party and church service are to be held to mark 40 years of Cox Green Community Centre.

Celebrations are planned to be held at the centre, in Highfield Lane, on Saturday to mark the milestone.

Past and present staff are expected to attend, as well as some of the facility’s founding members.

Manager Rose Rutland has been working at the centre for about 12 years, first as a volunteer and for the last two-and-a-half years in her current role.

She said: “We’re a real community-minded group, we care about the community and we care about each other.

“It’s such a lovely feeling here – I look forward to coming into work every day.”

MAIDENHEAD: A host of artists, performers and other creative people will take over Maidenhead for the return of Art on the Street on Saturday.

The event is due to run from 10am until 5pm in Maidenhead High Street.

Organisers are expecting more than 80 stalls and pitches, showcasing selling original work, fine art prints and photography, as well offering live performances.

Youngsters will be able to ‘get their glitter on’ at a dolphin decorating workshop in the Nicholsons Centre, run by Norden Farm Centre for the Arts.

Maidenhead Civic Society will also use the day to launch its annual Maidenhead and Me art competition.

Visit www.artonthestreet.org.uk to find out more.

MAIDENHEAD: Make something unique this Father’s Day with a craft workshop at the Nicholsons Centre.

The shopping centre in Nicholson Lane is offering a free workshop on Saturday that will include an opportunity for visitors to colour in a Father’s Day card and take part in some painting and decorating of several items including, wooden bird feeders, toolbox desk tidys and acrylic coasters.

The workshop will be set up opposite Starbucks and will run from 11am-3pm.

MAIDENHEAD: St Edmund Campion parish church is holding a parish mission, full of music, prayer, and social events until Sunday, June 25.

On Saturday, there will be a youth mass with communion reflection at 6.15pm and a youth event 'choose life' with pizza and pasta at 7.15pm.

On Sunday, there will be a mission service at 4.30pm and masses with communion in the morning.

Everyone is welcome to attend the events and residents should call 07598692201 if they have transport issues getting to the events.

Visit www.st-edmundcampion-mh.co.uk to see the full schedule.

SLOUGH: A day filled with artistic dance performances is coming to the town centre tomorrow (Saturday).

Streets Alive, an event organised by art collective Home Slough, will see a team of highly trained ‘dancing bodyguards’ escorting members of the public and opening doors while they shop.

There will be various other musical, poetry and dance performances in Slough Town Square and outside The Curve all day.

SLOUGH: Slough based charity Paving The Way is hosting a family fun-day in aid of The Great Get Together – In memory of Jo Cox.

The day, which will take place at the Manor Park Community Centre from 1pm-5pm, will include children’s activities including soft play, a bouncy castle and a ball pit and will feature Get Active sports activities and free pizza, cake and tea throughout the day.

Football freestyler Colin Nell will also be there throughout the day showing his skills.

WINDSOR: The life of murdered Labour MP Jo Cox will be remembered as the Windsor and Royal Borough Museum hosts a Great Get Together event tomorrow (Saturday).

The 41-year-old died on June 16 last year after being shot and stabbed multiple times by white supremacist Thomas Mair following a meeting in her Batley and Spen constituency.

In memory of her life, parties will be held across the country.

The Great Get Together aims to bring people together from different communities across Britain to celebrate what they have in common rather than what divides them.

The museum in Windsor Guildhall will welcome 20 Congolese men, women and child refugees from London as they visit the town for the first time.

The event will run from 10.30am to 3.30pm with tea and cake being served throughout the day.

Entry is free but donations are welcome.

Call 01628 685686 or email museum@rbwm.gov.uk for details.

SUNDAY:

BRAY: Preparations for the village’s entry to Britain in Bloom are gearing up.

The Bray in Bloom committee is calling on residents to lend a hand this summer to get the displays in shape.

After winning gold in last year’s regional competition the village has been invited to enter the national competition.

General tidying up including clearing a bed at the back of the village hall will be done at a Dig Together Day on Sunday, from 10am.

Julie Graham from the committee said: “It is coming along nicely, the High Street’s been planted and villagers have taken on board the colour scheme.”

This year’s colours are red, green, white and pink.

BRAY: Weekly afternoon teas will raise money for St Michael’s Church.

Starting on Sunday, summer teas will be on offer at the church from 3-5pm, with all proceeds going towards the running costs of the church.

There won’t be teas on July 30 when Jazz on the Vicarage Lawn is taking place from 3pm.

PINKNEYS GREEN: Pinkneys Green Scout Group’s annual summer fair will take place on the green opposite the Boundary Arms pub.

The fun begins at noon with a dog show at 3pm and a host of stalls.