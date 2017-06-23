What's on: 14 things to do this weekend (June 23-25)

SATURDAY:

BRAYWICK: The life of a grandmother who fought cancer three times will be remembered at a summer family fun day.

The family of Tina Cairns, who died aged 47 in April last year after struggling with sarcoma, a form of the disease which attacks bone and soft tissue, is hoping to raise awareness of the condition.

The all-day event is due to be held at SportsAble, in Braywick Road, on Saturday, June 24, and has been organised by Tina’s husband Jim and daughters Harriet, 27, and Amy, 24.

A bouncy castle, bar, barbecue, pony rides and other attractions, including tombola, raffle and a range of stalls will also be on offer.

COOKHAM: A choir will celebrate the Queen's Sapphire Jubilee year on Saturday.

The Cantorum Choir will be singing hit songs including Vivaldi's Gloria, Handel's four coronation anthems, Zadok the Priest, Let Thy Hand Be Strengthened and The King Shall Rejoice and My Heart is Inditing. The chamber performance with String Quartet and Continuo will take place at Holy Trinity church at 7.30pm.

Adult tickets cost £12, students £8 and children under 10 are free.

FURZE PLATT: The Furze Platt Schools Association will be holding its annual summer fair on Saturday from 11.30am-2.30pm at Furze Platt Infant/Junior School, in Oaken Grove.

Funds raised will be divided between the two schools.

HURST: The village show is staging the UK’s first Hobby Horse Jumping Championships this weekend.

Organisers of the Hurst Show and Country Fair decided to include the sport after hearing of its popularity across Scandinavia.

Show chairman Sue Payne said: “We always aim to have exciting and different attractions.

“The championships will include show jumping and dressage. Our ‘equestrians’, of all ages, will though be riding hobby horses like you find in many toy cupboards, rather than real horses.”

There will also be the pubs’ tug of war, a dog show, ferret racing and lots of food, crafts and plants for sale.

The show runs from 10am-5pm both days in School Road, next to the village hall.

Entrance is free for children under 12 and carers with cards - adults are £4, teens and seniors are £2. For more details visit www.hurstshow.uk.

LANGLEY: One of the Premier League’s famous mascots is opening a school’s summer fair tomorrow (Saturday).

Gunnersaurus Rex, the mascot of Arsenal Football Club, is appearing at the Holy Family School, in Langley High Street.

Fairgoers can see the big green dinosaur at noon, with the fair set to run until 3pm.

LANGLEY: A family fun day hosted by the friends of Langley Free Church will be held at Meadow View in Langley County Park tomorrow (Saturday).

The get-together, running from 2pm to 5pm will include a variety of games and activities including cricket.

Families are welcome to bring a picnic and tea and coffee will be provided.

Contact 07823 442406 for more details.

MAIDENHEAD: A special exhibition will showcase military memorabilia for Armed Forces Day on Saturday at Maidenhead Heritage Centre.

Nick Forder, the curator of the centre in Park Street, has a special interest in military history and will be available from 10-4pm to help visitors identify their medals and memorabilia from relatives who may have served in the Army, Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force.

MARLOW BOTTOM: The fifth Rock Bottom open air music concert will take place in Marlow Bottom Playing Fields from 2pm-10.30pm.

Oasis tribute act Noasis and eight-piece band Grooveline are among the acts set to perform.

Visit http://marlowrockbottom.weebly.com/ for more information.

SLOUGH, LANGLEY AND MAIDENHEAD: Firefighters will be washing cars this weekend to raise money for Grenfell Tower fire victims.

The car washes will run at Slough Fire Station, Bath Road, tomorrow (Saturday) and at Maidenhead Fire Station, Blackamoor Lane, and Langley Fire Station, Drake Avenue, on Sunday, all at 10am to 4pm.

Maidenhead fire station commander Lincoln Ball said: “We felt in Berks-hire that we had to do something to raise money for the people that have been completely dispossessed by this fire.”

TWYFORD: One of Twyford Singers' longest serving performers is calling for people to join the group ahead of its summer concert on Saturday.

Kathleen Kosnett has been a part of the group for 25 years, she said: “There are currently 45 singers on the register but we always welcome more.”

The concert is at St Mary's Church, Station Road at 7.30pm.

WOOBURN GREEN: The finishing touches are being put to preparations for the Wooburn Fete.

The annual event, is due to run from 12-4pm on Saturday on the Green, with the usual mix of games, stalls and live entertainment.

As well as water zorbing and bungee trampolining, there will also be more traditional activities, such as a tug of war and coconut shy.

Live music will be provided by the Maidenhead Concert Band. Visit www.wooburnresidents.org for details.

SUNDAY:

ASCOT: St Francis School is holding its summer fete on Sunday.

Fairgoers can get involved in arts and crafts, chance their luck on the raffle or jump around on a bouncy castle.

It will be running from 11am to 2pm at the school in Coronation Road, Ascot.

BRAY: A lunch for two at the Waterside Inn will be up for grabs in a raffle.

The meal at the three-Michelin star restaurant is the top prize in the raffle run by St Michael’s Church.

It will be part of a series of Sunday afternoon cream teas at the church in the High Street.

Running from 3-5pm all proceeds will go towards the running costs of the church and Thames Hospice.

The afternoon tea will not take place on July 30 when Jazz on the Vicarage Lawn is taking place from 3pm.

COX GREEN: There’ll be the chance to walk, hike, stretch and stroll at the opening of a new Maidenhead park.

The Thrift Wood extension to Ockwells Park, in Ockwells Road, is set to be unveiled to the public on Sunday with activities running from 10am-2pm. Royal Borough mayor, Cllr John Lenton (Con, Horton and Wraysbury), will cut the ribbon at 11am.

There will also be Nordic walking, orienteering and yoga sessions. Visit www.rbwm.gov.uk to find out more.