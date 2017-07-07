What's on: 14 things to do this weekend (July 7-9)

FRIDAY:

HOLYPORT: A band, beer and barbecue will all be on offer this weekend.

The annual beer festival at The White Hart pub in Moneyrow Green will run from tomorrow (Friday) until Sunday.

On Sunday from 1-3pm it is also the Holyport Cricket Club Barbecue, cooked by members of the club.

The barbecue will be accompanied by band Wessex Pistols and profits will help the club maintain and purchase new equipment.

The beer festival will be in full swing at the pub from 4-10pm tomorrow (Friday), 1-10pm on Saturday and 1-7pm on Sunday.

SATURDAY:

ASCOT: A table-top sale is being held in North Ascot tomorrow (Saturday), organised by the Cranbourne and Winkfield branch of the Royal British Legion Women’s Section.

Browsers should arrive at King Edward’s Hall, in King Edward’s Road, for a 9.30am start.

Tables for hire must be pre-booked.

Call 01344 890716 for details.

BURNHAM: A library village fete to replace the carnival will take place on Saturday after The Friends of Burnham Library (FOBL) and a committee from Burnham Community Association (BCA) decided to organise the event rather than not have one at all.

There will be a raffle in aid of BCA and a funfair in the park plus a range of charity stalls.

In the library there will be a book, CD and cake sale and the cafe will be open for the duration.

There will also be a barbecue and an ice cream van.

Visitors to the fete are being asked to use the car park provided in Burnham Park itself as there is a wedding in Burnham Park Hall so there will be no parking available.

The fete will be on from 12-4pm.

DEDWORTH: Free military workouts will be on offer to fitness enthusiasts at Osgood Park.

Starting tomorrow (Saturday), BRB Military Workout will be running fitness sessions for those aged 15 to 20 for the next three Saturdays.

The classes aim to teach self-discipline, respect, teamwork and time management.

They will be running from 11am-noon. All participants will be asked to complete a health questionnaire.

MAIDENHEAD: Residents in two neighbouring streets will be selling second-hand goods from their driveways on Saturday in aid of charities and good causes,

Clothes, furniture, jewellery and toys will be among the pre-loved items for sale in various driveways in Oaken Grove and Linden Avenue, between 10am and 4pm.

MAIDENHEAD: A fundraising ‘toddleathon’ event will take place at Desborough College on Saturday for Reuben’s Fight.

Reuben Virdee is a three-year-old from Furze Platt who is suffering from the rare cancer neuroblastoma and his family hope to seek treatment not yet available in the UK at a cost of around £250,000.

Youngsters are invited to walk, run skip, toddle or dance from 10.45am to 1pm and there is a prize for the child who can do the most laps in 30 minutes.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/reubens-fight-hi5-toddle to donate.

OLD WINDSOR: Battersea Dogs & Cats Home Old Windsor is holding a fun day for animal lovers and their four-legged friends.

The event is taking place at the charity’s rescue centre in Priest Hill tomorrow (Saturday) from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Competitions will be running throughout the day where canines will be able to battle it out in categories including waggiest tale and most obedient.

A bouncy castle, face-painting and coconut shy will also be on offer.

SLOUGH: St Joseph’s Catholic High School will host a summer fair tomorrow (Saturday).

The event at the school, in Shaggy Calf Lane, will run from noon to 3pm.

Entry is £1, under 12s free, with proceeds going to the school’s PTA.

Attractions include a gladiator duel, stalls, a barbecue and a raffle with the top prize of an iPad Mini.

SLOUGH: A show bringing science alive with music is coming to The Curve in William Street tomorrow (Saturday).

Ensonglopedia of Science will teach youngsters aged seven and up about atoms, black holes, cells and DNA using folk, gospel, hip-hop and jive.

The show, starting at 2pm, consists of 26 songs about different areas of science, each fact-checked by expert scientists.

Visit www.thecurveslough.com to book tickets.

WINDSOR: Learn about floral designs and Islamic art on a course taking place this month.

Weekly sessions will start at Prime Studios, in Alma Road, tomorrow (Saturday) and will run until July 29.

Classes will focus on the shamsa composition and explore the varied forms that exist in Islamic manuscript illumination.

Students will also have the opportunity to learn about traditional painting and gilding techniques.

Visit www.islamicmanuscriptilluminationfloralislimi.eventbrite.co.uk for details.

WINDSOR: Communities will come together tomorrow (Saturday) (Jul8) for a ‘community group street showcase’.

It will be run by the Slough Windsor & Maidenhead Initiative 17, which aims to bring communities across the three towns together.

The event will take place in Peascod Street from noon-4pm with a range of groups and charities on hand to answer questions at their stalls.

SUNDAY:

COOKHAM: A Choral Evensong will take place at Holy Trinity Church in Church Gate on Sunday at 6.30pm.

Entitled ‘Byrd is the Word’, it is an annual celebration of English composers and will feature music by Byrd, Gibbons & Tallis.

COOKHAM RISE: A school summer fair will be held this weekend, with a range of attractions on offer for visitors.

Cookham Rise Primary School, in High Road, will hold its fair at the school and will feature stalls, family activities and refreshments and various other entertainments.

It will take place between noon-4pm on Sunday.

Visit www.cookhamriseprimary.org for more information or call 01628 520961 for more information.

MAIDENHEAD: The monthly Maidenhead Farmers’ Market returns on Sunday.

The longest continuously-running farmers’ market in Berkshire features around 25 stalls with a focus on quality and local provenance.

The market takes place in the Grove Road car park from 10am-1pm.