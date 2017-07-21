What's on: 14 things to do this weekend (July 21-23)

FRIDAY

ASCOT: A summer social is being held by the Ascot Organ & Keyboard Club this evening (Friday).

It is taking place at All Saints Church Hall, London Road, and starts at 7.45pm.

Email ascotdos@yahoo.co.uk for more information about the social.

WEXHAM: Go Ape is set to launch its first Nets Kingdom at Black Park today (Friday).

Visitors will be challenged to clam-ber through a network of tree-top bounce nets, giant ball nets, walkways and slides – 30ft up in the forest canopy.

The course links eight treehouses to explore and climbers can test themselves and have a go at scaling a 9m netted tower.

The finale is provided by two net slides to bring you safely back down.

WINDSOR: Children can spend their school holidays decorating totem poles at the Windsor and Royal Borough Museum.

The artistic challenge will be running every day from today (Friday) to Sunday, September 10 at the museum in Windsor Guildhall.

On Tuesday, youngsters can also learn about the famous legend of Herne the Hunter, a ghost with antlers upon his head, who supposedly haunts Windsor Forest and Windsor Great Park.

The session will see people given the chance to mould their own tree and find out about the hunter’s famous oak tree.

Visit www.windsor.gov.uk/things-to-do/windsor-and-royal-borough-museum-p316981 for details.

SATURDAY:

ASCOT: The Ascot Horticultural Society Summer Show is taking place tomorrow (Saturday).

It will feature classes in horticulture, photography, cookery, and handicrafts.

A plant and craft stall will also be on display.

The show is being held at LVS School, in London Road, and starts at 2pm.

Entry costs £2 for adults and 50p for children.

Visit www.ascothorticulturalsociety.org.uk for details.

ASCOT: Help beat cancer sooner by signing up to Cancer Research UK’s Relay for Life.

The event is taking place in The Windsor Enclosure at Ascot Racecourse tomorrow (Saturday). Cancer survivors will kick the relay off at noon by walking a lap of the course.

A Candle of Hope ceremony is taking place in the evening which will see people light candles to pay tribute to those whose lives have been affected by the disease. The closing ceremony will take place the following day at noon. Email relayforlife@cancer.org.uk for details.

DATCHET: A family fun day raising money for a children’s cancer charity will be held at Eton House Residential Home tomorrow (Saturday).

The event at the Eton Road site will run from 11am to 3pm and will include a variety of games and food.

Money raised will go to the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group.

DEDWORTH: A free military workout will be on offer to fitness enthusiasts at Osgood Park tomorrow (Saturday).

BRB Military Workout will be putting people aged 15 to 20 through their paces from 11am to noon.

The classes aim to teach self-discipline, respect, teamwork and time management.

All participants will be asked to complete a health questionnaire.

IVER: An afternoon of wrestling will be held at Iver Village Hall tomorrow (Saturday).

Doors to the Iver High Street venue open at 3pm and New Force Wrestling’s show will start at 3.30pm.

Tickets on the door cost £8 for adults £4 for children and £20 for a family of four.

The afternoon will include a mixture of one-on-one and tag team fights.

Backstage passes which will give fans the chance to meet wrestlers and get a signature and photo can be bought for £3 each of £5 for two.

Visit www.allevents.in/iver/new-force-wrestling-iver/1076219945815832 for to pre-book tickets.

Visit New Force Wrestling’s Facebook page for more information.

MAIDENHEAD: The biggest free event in the town’s calendar is back at Maidenhead Festival returns on Saturday and Sunday.

Months of planning by a small group of volunteers will result in Kidwells Park, next to the town centre, playing host to two days packed full of music, entertainment and family fun.

A full free programme of music will see acts on the main stage and acoustic performers in the circus tent.

Organised for the community, by the community, the festival is supported by local businesses and service organisations such as Rotary, Round Table, the Lions, charities and volunteers.

The festival is packed with things to do for the whole family.

As well as music there will be a funfair, an artificial beach, a host of stalls and sideshows, and a huge selection of food vendors offering tastes from around the world from Peru to Scandanavia and Mexico to Greece.

And there will be free drop-in circus skills workshops, teaching juggling, beginners stilt walking and Chinese ribbons, plus comedy circus shows in a mini big top.

The Saturday night will see a headline concert featuring tribute band Take That Live, X Factor favourite Nate Simpson, plus a star turn by Maidenhead’s very own panto legend Kevin Cruise.

The evening will end with a spectacular fireworks display.

The Sunday finale will see Bon Giovi, the world's number one look-a-like and sound-a-like Bon Jovi tribute band rock the stage – a fitting way to end Festival 2017.

The rest of the musical programme is filled by a host of bands, most of which are based within, or just outside the Royal Borough, demonstrating the wealth of musical talent on our doorstep. It features a mix of original music and performances by covers and tribute bands to ensure something for every taste.

MAIDENHEAD: A pub in Gringer Hill is hosting a Grand Opening Weekend on Saturday and Sunday to celebrate being taken into community ownership.

Residents and regulars were handed the keys to The Crauford Arms last month after setting up the Craufurd Arms Society Limited to buy the pub from the previous owner.

The pub is hosting a beer and cider festival with live music and a magician.

Under the slogan ‘Your Pint-sized Community Pub’, it aims to offer more than just a good pint.

The festival will run from midday until midnight on both days.

MAIDENHEAD: In celebration of the UK Festival of Archaeology, a special finds identification day is being held at Maidenhead Heritage Centre.

On Saturday residents are invited to bring forward salvaged items, such as possible ancient pottery or coins, and have them evaluated and identified by expert David Williams. Previous discoveries include the identification and return of a wedding ring, found by the chairman of the heritage centre, Richard Poad.

The centre in Park Street will be open from 11am-5pm.

MARLOW: Bikers have been invited to take part in a new road safety initiative.

Thames Vale Advanced Motorcyclists (TVAM) has teamed up with Transport for Buckinghamshire (TfB) and Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue, to run the Be a Better Biker assessment day on Saturday.

Training, which costs £20 per person, will cover skills such as manoeuvring, overtaking and cornering.

Call 01296 382338 or contact roadsafety@buckscc.gov.uk for more details.

SLOUGH: A host of everyone's favourite superheroes will swoop into Slough town square tomorrow (Saturday) as part of a fundraiser for domestic abuse charity DASH.

The Slough Superhero Bonanza, organised by Muslim Community Events (MCE), will give families the chance to have their photos taken with heroes including Superman, Iron Man and Captain America.

The event will also include a variety of stalls, face painting, children’s arts and crafts and more.

Money raised from the day will go to The Dash Charity, which is based in Slough.

The event will run from 10am to 5pm.

WINDSOR: Open air painting competition En Plein Air will be taking place in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

Entry costs £40 and competitors will need to bring a canvas, painting materials and an easel.

Visit www.windsor.gov.uk/things-to-do/en-plein-air for details.