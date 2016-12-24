Police arrest woman in Windsor on suspicion of wounding with intent

A 42-year-old woman of no fixed abode has been arrested in Windsor on suspicion of wounding with intent.

Officers arrested her in Peascod Street at about 4.40pm on Friday afternoon and she has been held in police custody.

They arrived on the scene following reports of a man being stabbed following an 'altercation'.

A 54-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Thames Valley Police had put a cordon in place while an investigation took place, which has now been lifted.