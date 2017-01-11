The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) Blaze in Windsor townhouse undergoing renovations

Firefighters battled a blaze at a Windsor townhouse which is under construction on Friday night.

Crews from Slough, Langley and Windsor were called to the house in Clarence Crescent at about 10.30pm.

4.) CCTV released following violent assault in Windsor

Police have released the CCTV images of men who may have vital information about a violent assault in Windsor.

On Sunday, December 11 at about 2am two groups of people got into an altercation in William Street and Peascod Street.

3.) Family pays tribute to cyclist who died after Winkfield Road crash

A cyclist and 'staunch family man' who died following a collision with a van in Winkfield Road last week has been named by police.

Fred Dowling, 52, died in hospital on Thursday after his bike collided with a silver Volkswagen Transporter near Legoland at about 6.35am.

2.) Pictures: See artist’s impressions of how Slough’s new ice arena will look

New images have been released to show how an overhauled and extended Slough Ice Arena will look once the revamp is complete.

The council has said ‘key survey work’ is ongoing before work begins to provide a new rink, changing rooms, seating, cafe, climbing facilities, gym and landscaping at the site in Montem Lane.

1.) Snow weather warning issued for Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

A weather warning for snow has been issued for much of the South-east for Thursday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for Windsor and Maidenhead, Slough and Wokingham, warning that rain moving eastwards across the south of the country may turn to snow in some places.