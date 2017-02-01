The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) Thousands in Windsor and Maidenhead sign petition against Donald Trump state visit to UK

A petition to prevent US President Donald Trump from making a state visit to the United Kingdom has more than 6,000 signatures from Windsor and Maidenhead.

The petition, which was created by Graham Guest, has more than 1.7 million signatures.

4.) Georgian Papers Programme makes Royal Archives' George III documents available to public

New insights into the life of George III, Britain's longest reigning king, are promised as a new global online portal launched on Saturday.

The Georgian Papers Programme (GPP) will allow scholars and the public to access a remarkable collection of papers from the period, the majority of which have never been published before.

3.) Police issue CCTV appeal after teenager is threatened with knife in Windsor robbery

A 16-year-old boy was threatened with a knife and punched in the face before having his phone stolen during a robbery in Windsor.

The boy was walking along the path next to the skate park in Goslar Way when he was approached by a group of boys at about 6.20pm on November 18.

2.) Burnham man charged with manslaughter in connection with George Inn pub incident

A 62-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with an incident at a Burnham pub.

Police were called to The George Inn in Burnham High Street just after midnight on August 13 to a report of a man being assaulted inside the pub.

1.) Windsor commuters advised 'to work from home' during planned London Waterloo closure

South West Trains has urged Windsor commuters to consider working from home while London Waterloo undergoes a multi-million pound upgrade in August.

Platforms one to nine will be closed at the UK’s busiest station from August 5 to August 28 to allow work to begin on extending platforms for longer trains on suburban routes.