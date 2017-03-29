The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) Big Fish Column: Szymon Wirkus nets record rainbow trout at Haywards Farm

With warm temperatures and settled conditions the start of the spring season has been particularly good locally and most local fisheries look in great shape as we head into April.

Carp are typically the target species for many anglers at the beginning of the spring and with water temperatures rising rapidly the species has been moving and feeding hard with the big fish waters and the commercial pools all producing fish.

4.) Police appeal for witnesses after man is robbed in Windsor alleyway

Police want to speak to anyone with information after a man was robbed of his phone and wallet while walking down an alleyway in Windsor.

The robbery took place at about 7.35pm on Sunday, March 19.

3.) Police believe body discovered in Jubilee River is 52-year-old woman missing from Slough

A body recovered from Datchet’s Jubilee River is believed to be that of a missing Slough woman.

Thames Valley Police, along with fire and ambulance services, were called to the scene near Slough Road at about 12.50pm on Thursday following reports that a body had been seen in the water.

2.) Police warn public to be careful following string of phone robberies in Windsor town centre

Police are warning the public to be careful when they are using their phones outside in Windsor town centre following a string of robberies.

This month four people have already had their phones snatched from their hands in a series of incidents that are believed to be linked.

1.) PICTURES: Barriers installed outside Windsor Castle as security is stepped up after Westminster attack

These are the barriers that have been put up around Windsor Castle as a security measure following the terror attack at Westminster on Wednesday.

The barriers were installed last night and will be used to secure the Guard Change route when it is taking place. They are set to be used for the first time tomorrow.