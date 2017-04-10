Witness appeal after motorcyclist is seriously injured in Windsor Great Park crash

A witness appeal has been launched by police after a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries during a collision in Windsor Great Park on Saturday.

At about 12.40pm, a grey Suzuki motorcyle and a silver Mercedes C320 were involved ina crash on the A332 Sheet Street Road.

The 41-year-old motorcyclist from Slough had to be airlifted to the John Radcliffe Hospital, where he remains.

His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the Mercedes was uninjured.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services attended the scene.

Officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, including a second motorcyclist who stopped at the scene to help.

Contact PC Marcus Audoin from the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference 646 of 8 April 2017, with any information.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.