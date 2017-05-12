CCTV released after woman is sexually assaulted on train between Windsor and Slough

CCTV has been released in connection with a sexual assault which took place on a train between Windsor and Slough.

At about 10am on Wednesday, April 5, a 21-year-old woman boarded the train at Windsor, at the same time as the offender.

As she moved to get off the train at Slough, the man stood behind her and touched her inappropriately. When she moved away, he followed and continued to touch her inappropriately over her clothes.

The victim was very upset and scared by the incident.

Detectives have released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.

If you know who he is or have any other information which could help, call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference number 381 11/05/17.