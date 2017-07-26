The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) Firefighters unveil new engines used in Maidenhead, Slough and Langley

New engines that will help firefighters save lives have been delivered to stations across Berkshire.

Having received the new Volvo Emergency One appliances since June, the team at Slough Fire Station in Tuns Lane unveiled it to the press on Monday.

4.) Closing remarks made at trial of Slough man accused of spreading terrorist propaganda online

A jury heard yesterday how a Slough man accused of sharing a variety of extremist propaganda allegedly sent an audio clip of a speaker justifying the horrific 2015 Paris attack a day after it happened.

Taha Hussain, from Langtree Avenue, has been charged with nine counts of dissemination of a terrorist publication and one count of encouraging terrorism. He denies the charges.

3.) In pictures: Windsor Castle opened up for En Plein Air art event

A huge amount of grit and talent was needed on Saturday as artists braved the downpours at Windsor Castle for its third annual open air painting event.

Windsor Castle opened its gates for En Plein Air, which is French for painting outdoors.

2.) Boy, 14, loses consciousness and suffers fractured jaw during 'unprovoked attack'

A 14-year-old boy lost consciousness and suffered a fractured jaw when he was assaulted by four older boys in the Clewer Memorial Recreation Ground.

The victim was at the rear of the park, behind the sports courts with friends, when he was assaulted by the group of boys at about 2.30pm on Saturday, July 15.

1.) Two drivers die after three-car crash near Legoland roundabout

Two people died following a three-car crash near the Legoland roundabout in Windsor on Sunday night.

Emergency services were called to the crash, involving a black Mercedes, a silver VW Golf and a blue Mercedes, in Winkfield Road at about 10.45pm.