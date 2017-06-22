Watch: ‘Reckless’ drivers prompt fears over school run in Iver

A lollipop man, a father-of-three and a councillor have called for better road safety in the Iver Heath area due to regular 'speeding and reckless' driving.

Matt Streuli, who works as a lollipop man outside Iver Heath Infant and Junior schools has uploaded several dashcam videos of speeding and bad driving to Youtube.

His latest (above), uploaded on Tuesday, June 13, shows two vans whizzing towards him on Swallow Street while flashing their headlights at him, forcing him to turn off the narrow road or be hit.

The vans were driving at 3pm within walking distance of the nearby schools.

Mr Streuli says reckless driving around the school run is a regular occurrence.

He told the Express: "I think our roads are dangerous but I also think the people on them can be dangerous.

"Sometimes it's best to take your foot off the accelerator."

In February the 27-year-old had his lollypop clipped and dented while helping children cross on the A4007 Slough Road.

He sees people regularly pulling out or carrying out U-turns on the A412, which has had several fatalities and has been described as an accident hotspot.

"I think sometimes people just don't think to look,” he added.

"You just have to expect people not to behave rationally."

Mr Streuli has called for a roundabout on A412 Black Park Road junction as a way of slowing motorists and preventing dangerous U-turns.

Father-of-three Peter Stanhope, whose children go to both Iver Heath schools says he fears the school run is an ‘accident waiting to happen’.

The 49-year-old has called for more speed cameras in the area as well as a speed-gun, which community volunteers can use to gather evidence of speeding.

"A lot of people just don't realise the consequences," said the concerned dad.

Paul Irwin, Bucks County Council's deputy cabinet member for transport, says he has met with parents, police and councillors to discuss a number of possible road safety measures.

He said: “Everyone in the community is working hard to support the school’s primary aim of making drivers more aware of the pedestrian crossing there, to encourage more considerate parking, and to make children's journeys to and from school much safer."

Peter Stanhope set up a fundraising page to help pay for traffic safety measures near the area's schools.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/iverheath2017 to donate.