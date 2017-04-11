Arrests made during police operation to take criminals off the road

Police made 18 arrests during an operation to take criminals off the roads in the Thames Valley and Hampshire.

During the four day crackdown, named Operation Titan, people were arrested for crimes including possession of drugs and driving under the influence of drugs between Monday, April 3, and Thursday, April 6.

Officers stopped one car in Bangors Road North, Iver Heath, and after further investigations seized a large quantity of what they believed to be cocaine.

If proven to be cocaine, the estimated street value is about £100,000.



A 24-year-old man from Kent was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A with intent to supply. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

The operation also took place in Slough, Buckinghamshire, Denham, Southampton and Portsmouth.

As well as those arrested, 42 vehicles were seized for having no insurance or no licence, a confirmed £20,000 worth of cocaine was seized and a stolen digger worth £12,000 was recovered.



Inspector Simon Hills, who headed up the operation, said: “Operation Titan is one of the largest joint roads policing operations run in Thames Valley and Hampshire.



“We have targeted four locations over four days across the two force areas to deny criminals the use of the roads through our enforcement and working with some of our partner agencies.



“This is an important operation because people living and working in Thames Valley and Hampshire deserve to have roads that they can enjoy, free from the fear of either crime, death or serious injury.



“Operations like this are key to improving road safety and making sure that criminals don’t travel into our area and disrupt our lifestyle.”