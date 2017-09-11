Macmillan Cancer Support Information Service in Slough (Opposite Boots)

Start 10:00AM Tuesday - 26 Sept 2017
End 04:00PM Tuesday - 26 Sept 2017
Price 0.00 £
Town City Town Square, Slough (by Boots)
Contact Name Susannah Bains
Contact Email misssouthoffice@macmillan.org.uk
Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service will be visiting the area, with cancer information specialists on hand to answer questions and offer information. The team encourages anyone with worries or concerns relating to cancer to stop by, whether you’re living with or beyond cancer, or are a carer or loved one of someone who is. Cancer can impact on all aspects of your life, and the mobile service team is available to provide information on issues ranging from how to deal with the side effects of treatment, what local support is available for carers, where to turn if you are struggling with your finances, and information on where to get travel insurance. If you are unable to visit the unit but have questions about cancer, visit www.macmillan.org.uk or call Macmillan free on 0808 808 00 00 (Monday to Friday, 9am-8pm). You can find out about Macmillan services near you at http://www.macmillan.org.uk/in-your-area/choose-location.html or regarding the visit please call 0207 840 4735.
