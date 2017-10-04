Start 05:00PM Friday - 03 Nov 2017
End 12:00AM Monday - 04 Sept 2017
Price 18.00 £
Town City Burnham
Contact Name Micky
Spectacular Bonfire Firework Night at Burnham Football Club. Fun Fair. Market Stalls Entertainers, The Best Firework Night around On Friday 3rd November
