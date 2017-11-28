Tue, 28
7 °C
Wed, 29
7 °C
Thu, 30
4 °C
SECTION INDEX

Burnham FC Family New years Party

comments 0
Burnham FC Family New years Party
2017-12-31 20:00:00 2018-01-01 02:00:00 UTC Burnham FC Family New years Party Wymers Wood Rd, Burnham, Slough SL1 8JG, UK

Start 08:00PM Sunday - 31 Dec 2017

End 02:00AM Monday - 01 Jan 2018

Price 10.00 £

Town City Burnham

Contact Name Micky

Contact Email burnhamhall@hotmail.com

Burnham FC are organising another Family New Year's Party Bring your own snacks Open 8pm till late Adults £10 Kids £5 Dance to the disco and celebrate the New Year. Limited amount of Tickets Book early. Tel 01628 668654/ 07440146946 Tickets available from club from 7am till 9pm also selected Shops in Burnham High Street.

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved