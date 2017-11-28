Burnham FC Family New years Party

Start 08:00PM Sunday - 31 Dec 2017
End 02:00AM Monday - 01 Jan 2018
Price 10.00 £
Town City Burnham
Contact Name Micky
Burnham FC are organising another Family New Year's Party Bring your own snacks Open 8pm till late Adults £10 Kids £5 Dance to the disco and celebrate the New Year. Limited amount of Tickets Book early. Tel 01628 668654/ 07440146946 Tickets available from club from 7am till 9pm also selected Shops in Burnham High Street.
