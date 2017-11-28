Tue, 28
7 °C
Wed, 29
7 °C
Thu, 30
4 °C
SECTION INDEX

Mad Science Christmas Holiday Camp!

comments 0
Mad Science Christmas Holiday Camp!
2017-12-20 10:00:00 2017-12-20 15:00:00 UTC Mad Science Christmas Holiday Camp! 4 West Square, Iver SL0 9NW, UK

Start 10:00AM Wednesday - 20 Dec 2017

End 03:00PM Wednesday - 20 Dec 2017

Price 36.00 £

Town City Iver

Contact Name Naomi Blake-Ross

Contact Email naomibr@madsciencebbo.co.uk

Website URL bbo.madscience.org/campexperience.aspx

We're a local Community Interest Company running some great children's camps this Christmas. Mad Science camps have been running across the UK for 10 years now and offer a daily mixture of dynamic demonstrations and exciting hands-on science activities with an emphasis on having lots of fun! We use simple, real world science techniques that allow even the youngest of campers to enjoy our learning environment. Campers create, build and assemble a variety of take-home projects while exploring how science affects the world around us. 2017 CHRISTMAS CAMP REGISTRATION NOW OPEN!!! We've been busy in the Mad Science laboratory creating a wonderfully festive camp for your mini Mad Scientist. Look no further for a brilliant, investigative science camp day this Christmas - let the fun begin!

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved