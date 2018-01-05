Fri, 05
Fostering Information Event

Fostering Information Event
2018-01-31 18:30:00 2018-01-31 20:00:00 UTC Fostering Information Event Church Street, Chalvey, Slough SL1 2NH, United Kingdom

Start 06:30PM Wednesday - 31 Jan 2018

End 08:00PM Wednesday - 31 Jan 2018

Price 0.00 £

Town City Slough

Contact Name Andrew Scott

Contact Email andrew.scott@scstrust.co.uk

Website URL www.scstrust.co.uk

Is fostering something that interests you? Do you have space in your home and space in your heart to take in a child in need, either in the short-term or long-term? If so then we’d love to hear from you. We’re holding an information event so you can find out more about fostering, what is involved and the support we can give you. Come along to the Holiday Inn in Chalvey, Slough and meet our friendly fostering team as well as existing foster carers. In the meantime, you can find out more about fostering by visiting our website at www.scstrust.co.uk. Alternatively you can contact one of our friendly advisors at foster@scstrust.co.uk or by phoning 0800 073 0291.

