Adoption Information Event

Start 07:00PM Wednesday - 17 Jan 2018
End 08:30PM Wednesday - 17 Jan 2018
Town City Slough
Contact Name Andrew Scott
Contact Email andrew.scott@scstrust.co.uk
Is adoption something that interests you? Could you give a child a brighter future? If so then we’d love to hear from you. We’re holding an information event so you can find out more about adoption, what is involved and the support we can give you. Come along to St Martins Place, Slough and meet our friendly team. In the meantime, you can find out more about adoption by visiting our website at www.scstrust.co.uk. Alternatively you can contact one of our advisors at adoption@scstrust.co.uk or by phoning 0800 073 0291.
