Mad Science Easter Holiday Camps!

2018-04-09 09:00:00 2018-04-13 14:00:00 UTC Mad Science Easter Holiday Camps! Rogers Lane, Stoke Poges, Bucks SL2 4LN, UK

Start 10:00AM Monday - 09 Apr 2018

End 03:00PM Friday - 13 Apr 2018

Price 36.00 £

Town City Slough

Contact Name Naomi

Contact Email naomibr@madsciencebbo.co.uk

Website URL www.madscience.org/bbo

"MAD SCIENCE CAMPS ARE REALLY, REALLY, REALLY FUN!" Mad Science camps have been running across the UK for 10 years now and offer a daily mixture of dynamic demonstrations and exciting hands-on science activities with an emphasis on having lots of fun! We use simple, real world science techniques that allow even the youngest of campers to enjoy our learning environment.Campers create, build and assemble a variety of take-home projects while exploring how science affects the world around us. 2018 EASTER CAMP REGISTRATION NOW OPEN!!! We've been busy in the Mad Science laboratory creating wonderful Easter camps for your mini Mad Scientist. LOCATIONS: BRACKNELL, READING, WOKINGHAM AND STOKE POGES All Mini Mad Scientists aged 5-11 welcome... Look no further for a brilliant, investigative science camp to fill your school holidays. Our main aim is always to have FUN!

