Try Sailing for FREE

Come and try something new, something you may have never considered before, something you thought only other people could do, well now it's your turn... TRY A DART! You will meet likeminded people, make friendships that could last a lifetime and learn a fun new recreational sport! At Datchet Water Sailing Club on 19 & 20 May 2018 A team from UKIDA will be on hand with Dart 18 sailing catamaran's rigged and ready to go sailing, all you have to do is turn up and get your kit on! This is part of the Royal Yachting Association Push the Boat Out event where nationally 400 sailing clubs promote sailing and windsurfing to those of you that haven't discovered this fantastic recreational sport, also Try a Dart are promoting a fun fast easily sailable catamaran with a fantastic racing fleet and legendary social events! You will need a wetsuit, a harness and a buoyancy aid, but don’t worry if you do not have any kit, this will be available to hire from the club for only £5 all day. For more informaiton see our facebook page and events: www.facebook.com/tryadart