Adoption and Fostering Information Session

Is adoption or fostering something that interests you? Do you have space in your home and space in your heart to take in a child in need, either in the short-term or long-term? If so then we’d love to hear from you. Slough Children's Services Trust is holding an information session so you can find out more about what is involved and how we can support you on your exciting new journey. Come along to the Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara in Slough on Wednesday, 9 May and meet our friendly adoption and fostering teams. We look forward to meeting you! In the meantime, you can find out more about fostering by visiting the adoption or fostering pages contained within our website which can be accessed at www.scstrust.co.uk. Alternatively you can contact one of our friendly advisors at adopt@scstrust.co.uk or foster@scstrust.co.uk or by phoning 0800 073 0291.