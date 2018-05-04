Adoption and Fostering Information Session

Start 05:30PM Wednesday - 09 May 2018
End 07:30PM Wednesday - 09 May 2018
Price 0.00 £
Town City Slough
Contact Name Andrew Scott
Contact Email familyplacement@scstrust.co.uk
Is adoption or fostering something that interests you? Do you have space in your home and space in your heart to take in a child in need, either in the short-term or long-term? If so then we’d love to hear from you. Slough Children's Services Trust is holding an information session so you can find out more about what is involved and how we can support you on your exciting new journey. Come along to the Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara in Slough on Wednesday, 9 May and meet our friendly adoption and fostering teams. We look forward to meeting you! In the meantime, you can find out more about fostering by visiting the adoption or fostering pages contained within our website which can be accessed at www.scstrust.co.uk. Alternatively you can contact one of our friendly advisors at adopt@scstrust.co.uk or foster@scstrust.co.uk or by phoning 0800 073 0291.
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
An 11-year-old boy’s birthday meal ended in disaster after his mother was carjacked outside the Toby Carvery in Langley.
All lanes at junction five of the M4 eastbound have been shut following a collision between vehicles.