Fostering Information Session

Is fostering something that interests you? Do you have space in your home and space in your heart to take in a child in need, either in the short-term or long-term? If so then Slough Children's Services Trust would love to hear from you. As part of Foster Care Fortnight (14-27 May), we’re holding an information session so you can find out more about fostering. Come along to Burnham Park Hall and meet our friendly fostering team. We look forward to meeting you! In the meantime, you can find out more about fostering by visiting the fostering pages contained within our website at www.scstrust.co.uk. Alternatively you can contact one of our friendly advisors at foster@scstrust.co.uk or by phoning 0800 073 0291.