Cookham & Maidenhead Arts Trail

The Cookham and Maidenhead Arts Trail (CAMAT) is returning for its fifth consecutive year on Saturday 15th - Sunday 16th of September from 10-6pm each day and includes 16 venues with over 30 contributing artists specialising in painting, sculpture, jewellery, glass, photography and ceramics. “People often comment on the quality of the work on show” says Maidenhead painter and trail organiser Sarah Luton, “we hope to make the trail an accessible, worthwhile experience not only for art-lovers but for anyone who is curious to know more about their local community.” Trail-goers will see local artists at work in their studios and group exhibitions at Norden Farm and the exciting new venue, The Gantry Barn in Cookham. “It's a much more interesting way to buy art” says architectural glass artist Kirsty Brooks who’s been involved in the Landing Development in Maidenhead, “you get to see how it’s been created and talk with the artist about the ideas behind their work, plus it’s an affordable way for artists to showcase new work.” “The trail provides an opportunity for visitors, students and artists to share ideas and work practices in a supportive, yet independent environment” says painter Jo Hall, “the trail increases awareness of the local arts community and in turn stimulates creativity in those who visit.” The participating homes and sites are all well-marked with signs so that trail explorers know which doors to knock on. Whether you’re a budding artist or student yourself, an art-appreciator or a curious passer-by, everyone is welcome and entry is free. There are refreshments on offer as well as demonstrations and original artwork for sale. Visit the website for a map or pick up a brochure from Boville’s art shop in Maidenhead, The Stationery Depot in Cookham or from local libraries. Online: http://camat.org.uk/ www.facebook.com/artstrail twitter.com/camat_artstrail