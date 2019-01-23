Charity Quiz Supper

Saturday 2 February at Penn and Tyler Green Village Hall - Quiz supper raising money for the Chiltern branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance. Doors open at 6:15pm for a 7.00pm start. Dinner is included in the price of the ticket and a cash bar will be available with a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. There will also be a raffle and ‘Heads or Tails’ competition. Tickets cost £15 for adults and £10 for children.