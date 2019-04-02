SITE INDEX

    Fostering Information Session
    St Martins Place, 51 Bath Rd, Slough SL1 3UF, UK

    Start 06:30PM Thursday - 25 Apr 2019

    End 08:30PM Thursday - 25 Apr 2019

    Town City Slough

    Contact Name Andrew Scott

    Contact Email andrew.scott@scstrust.co.uk

    Website URL www.scstrust.co.uk

    Foster carers look after children or young people who cannot live with their own families. This could be due to reasons that include illness, relationship breakdown or concerns about their welfare. In March 2018, there were 75,420 children in England living with foster families. These families provide children and young people with a safe and nurturing family environment, caring for them as though they were their own children. In Slough we have a fantastic team of foster carers but we always have a need for more! Is this something that interests you? Do you have space in your home and space in your heart to take in a child in need, either in the short-term or long-term? If so then we’d love to hear from you so come along to our fostering information session to find out more. We look forward to seeing you there! In the meantime, you can find out more about fostering by visiting www.scstrust.co.uk. Alternatively you can contact one of our friendly advisors at foster@scstrust.co.uk or by phoning 0800 073 0291.

